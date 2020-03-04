Two more COVID-19 cases suspected in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 pm 1:56 pm

Hyderabad: The State health officials are suspecting that two more patients from Hyderabad could be COVID-19 positive and have decided to send their samples to National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune for confirmation.

The health authorities had tested 47 samples on Tuesday out of which 45 persons have tested negative for COVID-19 while the viral load of two persons was found heavy, implying that they probably could be 2019-nCoV positive.

To further confirm their doubts, the authorities have sent the samples to NIV Pune from where the results are expected on Thursday. Out of the two persons with heavy load, one person recently returned from Italy while another person is a close contact of the first COVID-19 patient.

The patients with heavy viral load and the first COVID-19 positive patients are in isolation wards of Gandhi Hospital and at present are in a stable condition, health officials added.

Meanwhile, there are unconfirmed reports in various social media platforms that an employee working at an IT office block in the city has tested positive for COVID-19.

