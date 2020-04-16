Two more Covid-19 testing labs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The State health authorities have received permission to set up two more diagnostic laboratories in Hyderabad for conducting coronavirus tests here.

Currently, there are seven government laboratories in the State to conduct diagnostic tests including Osmania Medical College, Gandhi Hospital, Government MGM Hospital in Warangal, CCMB, Fever Hospital, Institute of Preventive Medicine and the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences.

“We have received permission to set up two more diagnostic laboratories in Hyderabad which will be launched by the Labour and Forensic Departments by April 18. We have also placed an order to acquire a state-of-the-art diagnostic laboratory, which will be ready in another three weeks. The facility will increase our capacity to 5,000 tests per day,” Rajender said.

The refurbished sports village at Gachibowli with 1,500 beds would be opened on April 20, the Health Minister said. “We are procuring nearly 10 lakh PPE kits, 10 lakh N95 masks and other safety equipment for doctors. We are making arrangements to store the equipment in a hygienic location,” he added.

