Two more Covid Centres to come up in Khammam: District Collector

By | Published: 12:31 am

Khammam: As many as 80 beds have been added to the 120-bedded covid-19 ward at Khammam District General Hospital, informed the District Collector RV Karnan.

Speaking to the press here on Friday he said all the beds at the covid-19 ward would be equipped with oxygen points to treat the patients. The patients who require oxygen support would be treated at the District Hospital and the treatment provided to the patients was on par with Hyderabad hospitals.

Asymptomatic patients who do not need oxygen support were being treated at ITDA YTC Covid Centre at Maddulapalli. Steps were being taken to establish two more Covid Centres at Sharada Engineering College and SBCE College in Khammam.

A CT scanning facility was provided at the hospital to detect the coronavirus in patients who were tested negative. Rapid Antigen Kits were made available at all Primary Health Centre and Community Health Centres along with the District Hospital, Karnan noted.

Every Asha worker and ANM was given pulse oximeter and thermal scanner, the Collector said, advising that the elders, children, pregnant women and those with chronic ailments have to be careful for the next few weeks and avoid coming out.

The DM&HO Dr. B Malathi informed that so far 1893 samples were collected, of them 627 were tested positive and the results of 129 samples were awaited. There 501 active covid-19 cases in Khammam district. As many as 99 persons recovered and were discharged while 23 persons have died of the covid-19.

Drug Inspector Surendra Babu stated that there was no dearth for medicines used for the patients infected with the coronavirus. There was ample supply of vitamin-c, vitamin-e and vitamin-d tablets, he said. District Hospital Superintendent Dr. B Venkateshwarlu and others were present.

