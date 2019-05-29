Two more die of sunstroke in Asifabad

By | Published: 10:42 pm

KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD: Two more persons died of sunstroke in Dahegaon mandal on Wednesday. Nine persons lost lives due to heatstroke on Tuesday.

Sources said that the deceased were Boyire Hanumanthu (68) and Burri Istari (65) of Kalwada village in that mandal.

Hanumanthu collapsed while looking for his bullocks, which went missing. He breathed his last while being shifted to a hospital in Mancherial on Tuesday night. Istari had vomits after attending nature’s call and died late on Tuesday night. Both are survived by wife and two children each.

According to family of victims, sunstroke claimed nine lives in erstwhile Adilabad district on Tuesday. As many as seven persons including a 40-year old mechanic died in Mancherial district. A 39-year old wager from Asifabad and 41-year old daily earner died at Jainath mandal centre on the same day.