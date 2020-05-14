Two more evacuation flights with Indian nationals reach Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:52 pm

Hyderabad: Two separate Vande Bharat evacuation flights of Air India, one from Manila and the other from Washington, US, landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad here on Thursday with 313 passengers.

The fifth Vande Bharat AI flight 1612 from Manila arrived at RGIA with 149 passengers while the sixth evacuation flight AI 104 from Washington landed with 163 passengers. These two flights first reached New Delhi before arriving at RGIA.

The passengers of both the flights were serviced through the fully sanitized international arrivals of the main passenger terminal of RGIA. The seventh evacuation flight AI 1385 from Kuala Lumpur is expected to land at RGIA around 8.15 p.m.

