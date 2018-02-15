Two more held in chopped body case in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:55 am 1:03 am

Hyderabad: The Gachibowli police on Wednesday arrested two more suspects, Amarkanth Jha and Vikas Kashyap, in connection with the murder of 32-year-old woman, Bingee, of Bihar.

While Kashyap was the second husband of Bingee, Amarkanth is the son of Mamatha, with whom Kashyap allegedly had an illicit relationship. Mamatha and her husband Anil Jha, the other two suspects in the case, were arrested on Tuesday.

The four, according to the police, had beaten Bingee to death, chopped her body into pieces using an electric cutter and dumped the same in two gunny bags near the Botanical Garden in Kondapur.

The bags were discovered on January 30, with the police taking nearly two weeks to crack the case, which was finally made possible with the help of crucial CCTV footage from the spot where the bags were abandoned. Both Kashyap and Amarkanth, who were reportedly nabbed from different places, were produced before court and remanded in judicial custody, police said.