Two more Indians succumb to COVID-19 in Saudi

Jeddah: The Indian workers COVID-19 death toll has further risen in Saudi Arabia as two more deaths were reported in the western region of the Kingdom.

“A 59-year old, a native of Pune and working in a leading hotel in Madinah Munwarah succumbed to the disease in Madinah Munwarah, and the other was 41-year old native of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh, working with a manpower supplying company in Jeddah,” Md. Noor Rahman Sheikh, Indian Consul General said on Thursday.

The families of both deceased workers have given consent for burial in Saudi Arabia, he said.

With this, death toll of Indians in Saudi Arabia with COVID-19 reached to four. Earlier two deaths were reported, one in Madinah and the other in Riyadh.

The city of Madinah is one of the top three cities hit by COVID-19 casualties in Saudi Arabia, where some parts of the city were placed in total curfew. The city has recorded 896 active cases, according to health ministry COVID-19 dashboard.

According to the colleagues of Pune NRI deceased, he was not shown any symptoms of coronavirus, though had fever, and visited hospital. “We were astonished to found that our colleague had died with coronavirus”, said Azhar, native of Hyderabad and a long-time resident of Madinah and colleague of dead worker for 30 years.

