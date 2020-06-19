Two more Inter students end life in Siddipet

By | Published: 10:38 pm

Siddipet: Two more Intermediate students committed suicide in Gajwel town in Siddipet district on Friday.

A girl student Akkula Sravani (16), who could not live up to her own expectations in intermediate first-year examinations, the results of which were out on Thursday, hanged herself at her residence at Kyasaram village under Gajwel Municipality. Sravani had passed the examination but she reportedly did not get the marks she expected. The body was shifted to Area Hospital Gajwel for postmortem. A case was registered.

In another incident, a boy, who failed in two subjects in intermediate first year, committed suicide in Gajwel town by hanging. The deceased was identified as Mahankali Badrinath (16). It is a third such incident reported in Gajwel town since Thursday when the Board of Intermediate Education declared the results. On Thursday evening, Pravalika (18) committed suicide as she failed to clear her Intermediate second-year examination.

