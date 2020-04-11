Two more test positive for coronavirus, total four cases in Khammam

By | Published: 4:50 pm 5:03 pm

Khammam: Two more corona positive cases have been reported in Khammam, taking the number of corona patients in the district to four.

It may be recalled that 45-year-old Lambada rights activist of Pedda thanda in Khammam rural mandal and a 65-year-old retired electricity department employee of Quilla area in Khammam city tested positive few days ago.

District Collector RV Karnan, speaking to the press here on Saturday, said a contact of the Pedda thanda patient living at Motinagar near Kalvoddu and daughter-in-law of Quilla area’s retired employee have contracted coronavirus.

As many as 28 contacts of the tribal activist and 35 contacts of Quilla area man have been tested, of two persons tested positive. They were shifted to Gandhi Hospital for treatment, the Collector informed.

Pedda thanda, Motinagar and Quilla area have been declared as corona containment zones. No one is allowed to move out or enter these places, except for on-duty health workers and officials. A comprehensive health survey would be taken up in the containment zones, Karnan said.

Commissioner of Police Tafseer Iqubal said that from Saturday onwards, the lockdown would be implemented strictly. All shops have to be closed and public would not be allowed to move on roads, without a valid reason, after 11 am.

On Friday, as many as 84 vehicles were seized and cases were booked against 34 persons for violating lockdown rules. Armed Reserve Police would be engaged in patrol duty in the streets of Khammam from Saturday, he said.

Meanwhile, the district administration has installed disinfection tunnels at the entrance of Quilla area, Pavilion Grounds, Rythu Bazaar and the district collectorate. The public was asked to wear face masks without fail before coming out, otherwise a penalty of Rs 1000 could be imposed.

