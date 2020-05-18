Two Mumbai returnees infected by Covid-19 in Rajanna-Sircilla

By | Published: 10:12 am

Rajanna-Sircilla: Two Mumbai returnees of the district tested positive for Covid-19. While a person hails from Chandrampet of Sircilla urban mandal, another person belongs to Nagampalli of Vemulawada mandal.

Aged above 45 years, both of them migrated to Mumbai in the search of employment and returned back to their native village recently. Since they are migrant workers, officials carried out medical examination wherein they were tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday night.

Alert district administration cordoned off both the villages besides spraying sodium hypochlorite liquid. Both the positive candidates have been shifted to Gandhi hospital by keeping their family members in home quarantine.

It may be recalled here that, three youths of Vemulawada town were also infected by the virus in the month of April.

Four persons of the temple town went to Delhi on March 14 and participated in Markaz congregation. On March 17, they reached Vemulawada after traveling to Ramagundam by train.

After coming to know about youths Markaz visit, officials shifted them to isolation wards in Sircilla hospital on March 13.

While a youth was tested positive for coronavirus on April 10, two others got positive results on April 17. Trio were discharged from the hospital as they got cured from virus.

District administrations expectations to enter into green zone was shuttered with the report of two fresh cases.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .