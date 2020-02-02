Two nabbed for selling foreign liquor in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:17 am

Hyderabad: A hawaldar in the Central GST department and an employee of a duty-free shop were arrested by the Prohibition and Excise department from the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) here on Saturday on charges of illegally selling foreign liquor bottles.

Assistant Excise Superintendent (Enforcement) N Anji Reddy said 31 foreign bottles, two defence liquor bottles, two mobile phones and a bike were seized from the possession of arrested persons – Ranga Sandeep Kumar (29) of Kotwalguda and Kuthadi Mallesh of Secunderabad. Kumar was an employee of the duty-free shop at RGIA while Mallesh was a hawaldar in the Central GST department in Basheerbagh. Mallesh earlier worked at RGIA, Reddy said.

The enforcement team conducted a route watch in front of a hotel in Abids and intercepted a bike. After checking the vehicle, the team seized 12 Chivas Regal bottles from Kumar. Based on information provided by Kumar, the excise officials raided the house of Mallesh and seized 15 Johnnie Walker Gold Label and four bottles of Defence liquor from his possession. Officials found that they have procured foreign liquor bottles from RGIA and selling them to needy customers in Hyderabad on higher prices.

