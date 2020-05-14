Two Naxalites of New Democracy surrender before Warangal CP

By | Published: 7:45 pm

Warangal Urban: Two underground members of the CPI (ML) New Democracy surrendered before the Warangal Police Commissioner V Ravinder here on Thursday. The surrendered Naxalites were identified as party state committee member and Mahabubabad area divisional secretary Soma Bhaskar alias Suryam and Mahabubabad district committee member Burka Pratahp alias Shaym.

While Bhaskar belongs to Timmapet village of Duggondi mandal in Warangal Rural district, Prathap hails from Gunjedu village of Kothaguda mandal in Mahabubabad district.

Presenting them before media, Ravinder said that Soma Bhaskar went underground in 1998. “Due to internal differences in 2013, he led the second group. He was involved in several extortion cases and firing on police personnel. A total of 12 cases were registered against Suryam in erstwhile Warangal district,” the CP added. Meanwhile, Burka Prathap joined the New Democracy in 2005 and married Mamatha, a dalam member on 2010. “He was nabbed by police in 2016 and sent to jail. But he again joined the party in 2018. He worked with Suryam and was involved in a total of 10 cases,” he added.

Additional DCPs Tirupathi, Venkatalakshmi, Narsampet ACP Phanindhar, and Narsampet Town Inspector Karunasagar Reddy were present at the press meet.

