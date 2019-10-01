By | Published: 12:07 am

Hyderabad: To ease traffic snarls and take a step towards solving the issue, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation has introduced two new bus routes in Cyberabad here on Monday.

In a joint effort between the Cyberabad Police and the TSRTC, the two new bus routes would operate from Kokapet to Patancheru and Kokapet to MMTS Hitec City station. The services were launched by Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

The Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC), in its effort to serve better the public in Cyberabad IT Corridor in association with the Cyberabad Police, had earlier organised a series of meetings with the TSRTC management to solve the issue, according to a press release.

The officials said with the increase in public transportation, the dependence on cars and two-wheelers, auto-rickshaws and cabs would be reduced.

The Cyberabad Police and the SCSC representatives had requested RTC Executive Director Venkateshwarlu to introduce more buses in the IT Corridor.

