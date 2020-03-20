Two new COVID-19 positive cases in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:05 pm

Hyderabad: Two more COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the city taking the total number of coronavirus cases in Telangana to 18.

According to the health officials, two persons with a travel history to London have tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

So far, all the 18 persons who tested positive for coronavirus in Telangana had travel history to countries that have been affected by the COVID-19. There has been no evidence of community transmission so far, authorities have added.

