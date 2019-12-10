Two New Democracy UG leaders arrested in Kothagudem

By | Published: 12:33 am

Kothagudem: The Kothagudem police arrested CPI (ML) New Democracy (ND) underground (UG) faction’s Kothagudem sub-division committee secretary and one open party member in the district on Monday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) A Ramana Reddy told the pressmen at Yellandu that the arrested were identified as the sub-division committee secretary Yedullapalli Viswanadham alias Azad and the party member Macherla Satyam.

He said a police team conducted a vehicle checking at Mallannavagu bridge area in Gundala mandal in view of just concluded People’s Liberation Guerilla Army (PLGA) Week celebrations.

During the drive, the police spotted two persons moving suspiciously on a motor bike. Then the police intercepted and questioned them. During the inquiry, the duo revealed their identity and said they had a meeting on the banks of Kinnerasani river to discuss development after encounter of the party leader Linganna.

Ramana Reddy stated that Azad had taken part in the encounter with police in this July at Rollagadda forests in Gundala mandal and was accused of instigating the villagers to attack the police after the encounter.

Along with other members of CPI(ML) ND Azad was engaged in extorting money from traders, forest contractors and civil contractors. He was also provoking the tribals to cut down trees in the forests in the name of podu farming and threatening political leaders in the area, the official said.

It is said that Azad joined Praja Pratighatana Party in 1997 and worked as State secretary. He later joined in CPI (ML) ND and undergone imprisonment in the past for his involvement in various crimes.

The police recovered a motorcycle and a mobile phone from the arrested persons along with letters they wrote to dalam members. They both would be produced before the court, Ramana Reddy said.

Yellandu Deputy Superintendent of Police P Ravinder Reddy, Circle Inspector Venu Chander, Sub-Inspectors Srinivas and M Ramesh were present.

