Two new mandals for Nizamabad

Nizamabad: The TRS government has formed Mosra and Chandoor mandals – part of the four new mandals in the State — in Nizamabad district, thereby fulfilling its election promise.

These mandals have been carved out from Varni mandal.

Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy had promised to the people of Varni mandal to form Mosra and Chandoor mandals if voted to power. Accordingly, CCLA released the notification to form four mandals — Narayanraopet in Siddipet district, Muduchintalapalli in Medchal district, Mosra and Chandoor in Nizamabad district.

With these two mandals, the number of mandals now stands at 29 in Nizamabad district