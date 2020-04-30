Two new undergraduate courses in Telangana from this year

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Beginning academic year 2020-21, students will have two new courses to choose for their under-graduation in the State. Conventional universities are all set to introduce a three-year BSc in Data Sciences and BCom in Business Analytics programmes from this year. The two courses are being designed and developed keeping in view the market requirements.

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has constituted an expert committee headed by former Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. S Ramachandram for designing the syllabus for the BSc Data Science programme.

According to officials, two multinational companies have come forward and are helping in designing the syllabus which is job oriented. Apart from framing syllabus for Data Science programme, experts from these companies will be training teachers besides providing internship assistance to students.

At a video conference recently convened by TSCHE with conventional universities, all the varsities’ officials were directed to introduce the two job-oriented courses from next academic year.

Nod for select colleges

While there are more than 1,000 degree colleges across the State, initially a select few colleges will be granted permission to introduce these two new programmes. The permission will be based on the availability of teachers, infrastructure, and laboratories, among others.

The BSc Data Science programme will be offered in a combination, i.e. Mathematics, Statistics and Data Science. Students who have passed Intermediate with Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry are likely to be given eligibility. The admission to two new courses will be through the Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) and it will be done on the basis of the merit secured in Intermediate.

“It has been decided to introduce two new courses, BSc in Data Science and BSc in Business Analytics, at undergraduate level from next academic year. The syllabus for two courses is in its final stages. Like for BSc Data Sciences, we are also trying to collaborate with industry to offer BCom Business Analytics programme,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the TSCHE officials are geared up to commence the degree admissions through the DOST system.

“The DOST admissions will begin soon after the Intermediate Public Examinations results are announced. All the system has been put in place and entire admission process can be completed online only,” the official added.

