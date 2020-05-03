Two newborn African lion cubs step out into kraal at Nehru Zoo

By | Published: 6:42 pm 6:54 pm

Hyderabad: For the first time since their birth in the last week of March, two African lion cubs stepped into the day kraal at Nehru Zoological Park, here on Sunday. The 40 day old cubs were accompanied by their mother, Adhisana.

According to zoo officials, this is the third time that the African lion ‘Adhisana’ gave birth to cubs since it was brought to zoo. Gifted by the Saudi Wildlife Authority to the Nehru Zoological Park in the year 2012, Adhisana has given birth to seven cubs in the zoo. At present, the zoo has nine African lions including the two new cubs.

“The days old cubs are taking small pieces of chicken along with mother feed. Adhisana is being provided 1 kg of chicken, half litre milk and two raw eggs in morning hours and eight kg of beef in evening time,” officials said.

Apart from the birth of two lion cubs, the zoo during the lockdown period had recorded the birth of three Royal Bengal Tiger cubs, six jackal puppies and two Blue Gold Macaw chicks.

