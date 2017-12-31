Two Nigerian nationals held for peddling drugs in Hyderabad

By | Published: 4:44 pm

Hyderabad: Two Nigerian nationals including a woman were arrested by the sleuths of LB Nagar Special Operations Team on charges of peddling drugs, here on Sunday.

The suspects arrested were identified as Agubgbue Chidiebube Chukwuma and Sunday Priscilla Oluchi Ujunwa, both residents of Yapral and natives of Nigeria.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the suspects were nabbed while trying to sell the drugs at Maruti Gardens near Yapral.

“From them, we have recovered different forms of drugs like cocaine, heroin, alprazolam, amphetamine and others all nearly worth of Rs.16.70 lakh,” he said.

The police are searching for another suspect, Benjamin, who is absconding.