Two Nigerians caught during drunk and drive check in Hyderabad

By | Published: 8:43 pm 9:08 pm

Hyderabad: Two Nigerians created nuisance during a drunk and drive check conducted late on Saturday night at Jubilee Hills Road.

The two men along with two women were travelling in a car when the traffic police waved them down and checked them. The duo picked up a quarrel with the traffic policemen. The two foreigners also argued with the media persons who were covering the checks.

The traffic police informed the Jubilee Hills police who rushed to the spot and took them into custody. Later, the traffic police seized the car and registered a case against the driver who was driving under influence of liquor.