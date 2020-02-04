Two offenders detained under PD Act in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Monday issued orders detaining two offenders under the Preventive Detention Act. The detainees were A Vignesh from Ranga Reddy district and A Ramaswamy from Vikarabad district.

Vignesh along with his associates targeted newly constructed houses in residential colonies and claimed the land to be his ancestral property. He used to abuse workers and supervisors on the site and threaten them demanding huge money for allowing them to go ahead with the construction. Six cases were booked against them in Narsingi and they were subsequently jailed.

Ramaswamy use to broke into locked houses and temples and loot them. He was involved in six cases.

