Two officials from Telugu States forced to retire

Hyderabad: Two senior income tax officials K Jayaprakash and V Appala Raju from the Telugu States were among 15 officials who have been asked to retire compulsorily before attaining their superannuation due to corruption charges and traps laid by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

These 15 officials were holding high ranks in the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). Jayaprakash, an Assistant Commissioner, IT, at headquarters, allegedly demanded bribe from a tax payer when he was Deputy Commissioner, IT in Karimnagar, for doing an official favour.

The CBI had caught him and Rs 24.60 lakh out of a total bribe amount of Rs 25 lakh were recovered from persons associated with Jayaprakash. He was found to be using the services of an auditor N Shivakumar for receiving the bribe money from the taxpayer on his behalf.

Raju, an Additional Commissioner-IT, allegedly acquired assets in his name and in the name of his family members, that were disproportionate to the tune of more than Rs 60 lakh to his known legal sources of income. He neither obtained any prior permission regarding transactions of movable and immovable properties entered into by him nor did he furnish intimations regarding these transactions in violation of provisions CCS (Conduct) Rules 1964.

Forty-nine high ranking tax officers including 12 officers from CBDT were compulsorily retired under Fundamental Rule 56 (J) earlier this year.

