Two organisations evince interest in private varsities

By | Published: 12:06 am 12:29 am

Hyderabad: With the Telangana government opening doors to private players to set up universities in the State, specialized technical and private fine arts varsities are in the pipeline.

Tech Mahindra, an information technology company of Mahindra Group and Pinakini, a private organization, have already come forward for establishing private universities. In fact, Tech Mahindra has submitted its proposal to the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) expressing interest in opening a specialized private technical university that offers specialized engineering programmes, whereas Pinakini has proposed a private fine arts varsity.

At present, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) Hyderabad and Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University are the only two specialized government universities offering courses in engineering and architecture and fine arts programmes, respectively, through constituent and affiliated colleges in the State.

The TSCHE had invited applications for setting up private universities last month and forms were placed on its website for download on payment of Rs.50,000. The application form is to be submitted along with a demand draft of Rs.10 lakh to the TSCHE.

Permission sought

A senior official of TSCHE said the council was yet to count the number of applications downloaded so far. However, two private organizations have applied seeking permission for setting up private varsities.

“Tech Mahindra wants to set up a technical university, while Pinakini has proposed a private fine arts university. Both the organizations have submitted their proposal along with a demand draft of Rs.10 lakh,” the official said.

The applications will be scrutinized by an expert committee comprising the Education Secretary, TSCHE chairman, vice-chancellors of JNTU and Osmania University and two experts who will be co-opted by the committee and Commissioner of Collegiate Education.

According to the Telangana State Private Universities (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2019, the committee should submit its recommendation to the government within a period of 60 days from the date of receipt of the proposal.

Decision in 30 days

The government, on the basis of the recommendations, will take a decision within 30 days from the date of receipt of the recommendations.

“The committee will meet soon and submit its recommendations to the government,” officials said.

Among several rules, a minimum of 20 acres of land under the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) limits and 30 acres outside HMDA is required for private organizations for establishing a varsity. They also need to establish a corpus fund of Rs.10 crore at the time of starting the varsity.

