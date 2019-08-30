Two peddlers held, 1.5 kg ganja seized in Hyderabad

By | Published: 7:56 pm

Hyderabad: The North Zone Task Force nabbed two drug peddlers near Sridevi Nursing Home in Chilkalguda and seized 1.5 kg marijuana on Friday. The arrested were identified as Virender Singh (38) from Mangalhat and V Srinivas Nair alias Srinu, a worker in the Railway canteen from Seethaphalmandi and a native of Kerala.

According to the police, Singh supplied marijuana to customers in Mangalhat at a higher rate than he bought. Recently, he came in contact with Nair and both began to procure marijuana from other drug peddlers at Rs 4,000 per kg and packed in small sachets of 10 grams each, the police said, and sold each sachet for Rs 200.

Following an alert, the Task Force sleuths caught the two while they were waiting for customers in Chilkalguda and seized the drug. Singh was earlier arrested by the Prohibition and Excise police in Mangalhat in a drug case. The two were handed over to the Chilkalguda police for further investigation.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter