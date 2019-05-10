Two persons arrested for murder in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:50 am

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a realtor, Mohammed Imran, on April 27 at Al Jubail colony. The arrested persons, Mohammed Haji alias Haji, 27, an auto-rickshaw driver, and Abdul Jabbar, 25, a truck driver from Farooqnagar, had stabbed Imran to death as they suspected he had instigated one Jelani to lodge a police complaint against them following an attempt to murder case.

“They kept a watch on his movements and killed him when he was returning after attending a funeral,” ACP (Falaknuma) MA Rasheed said.

The two suspects were arrested from near the Peeli Dargah on Thursday and produced before court, after which they were remanded in judicial custody.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click this link to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.