Two persons electrocuted in Adilabad

Published: 2:47 pm

Adilabad: Two persons were electrocuted when they accidentally touched a live wire at Parsuwada (B) village in Gadiguda mandal on Monday. The incident came to light on Tuesday. Gadiguda police said that the deceased were identified as Rathod Prahlad (40) and his neighbor Rathod Rajesh (30), natives of Parsuwada (B).

Prahlad died on the spot as the former came into contact with a wall through which electricity was passing when he stepped out for urinating at around 1 am. Rajesh sustained serious injuries in the mishap when he ventured to rescue Prahlad, resulting in instantaneous death for him. Due to rains, a wire snapped and caused the accident, said a source. Police registered a case of suspicious death following a complaint received from one of the kin of Prahlad. Investigations were taken up.

