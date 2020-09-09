Two persons end lives in separate incidents in Kothagudem

By | Published: 9:19 pm

Kothagudem: Two persons committed suicide in separate incidents in the district.

In an incident took place at Mathura Street in Kothagudem town, a youth called K Ram Prasad (22) allegedly hanged himself at his rental house on Wednesday. He was working for a private company and belonged to Bodu village of Tekulapalli mandal.

Love failure was said to be the reason for his extreme act. One town Inspector of Police (CI) Lavudya Raju visited the spot and registered a case in connection with the incident.

Girl kills self on her birthday

In another incident at Rudrampur, a 18-year-old girl Mourya Naina hanged herself at her residence on Tuesday, on which her birthday falls. The girl was said to be upset at her family member’s failure to extend birthday wishes.

It was said that the girl’s mother Dhanalaxmi and brother Rahul planned a surprise birthday party in the evening and they went out to attend their work in the morning without greeting the girl and that pained her.

She reportedly left a suicide note grieving that her family members have not remembered her birthday. Two Town CI Satyanarayana booked a case following a complaint by the girl’s mother.

