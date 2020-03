By | Published: 11:14 pm 11:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Task Force along with the Bhavani Nagar police raided a godown and arrested two persons on charges of selling e-cigarettes and hookah products here on Monday evening.

Police seized e-cigarettes, hookah pots, foreign cigarettes and other materials. All put together, seized products worth Rs 8 lakh from them.

