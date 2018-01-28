Two persons held in Hyderabad with ten kilos marijuana

By | Published: 10:25 pm

Hyderabad: The Special Operations Team (SOT) Malkajgiri Zone nabbed two persons allegedly transporting marijuana in the RTC buses from Vijayawada to Hyderabad at Alkapuri cross roads in LB Nagar here on Sunday. They were planning to sell the psychotropic drug to agents, police said. Police seized ten kgs of marijuana from them.

The arrested suspects are identified as P.Ram Mohan, 46, a tea vendor and N.Karthik, 45, both natives of Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

According to the police, Ram Mohan who is running a tea stall at Bezzonipet, is in contact with drug peddler Suresh, who supplies marijuana from the agency areas of Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry and Aileshwaram in Andhra Pradesh.

“Mohan regularly procures marijuana sachets from the agency area for Rs 1,000 per kilo and sells it for Rs 6,000 to customers in Hyderabad and Vijayawada. In 2014, he was arrested by the Satyanarayanapuram police in Vijayawada in a similar case,” police said.

He has contacts with many agents in Hyderabad and Vijayawada who procure drugs from agency areas whenever he orders.

“Mohan is into illegal transporting and selling of marijuana for the past five years to earn easy bucks,” police said.

Mohan along with Karthik boarded an RTC bus at Vijayawada carrying ten kilos of marijuana concealed in a bag. They got down at LB Nagar bus stop, when the SOT raided and nabbed them.

The duo along with the seized drug was handed over to the LB Nagar police for further action.