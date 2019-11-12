Two persons including RTC driver convicted in accident cases

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Two persons, including TSRTC driver, were awarded jail term by a court in separate cases for their involvement in separate road accidents resulting in death of two different persons in Kothur police station.

A TSRTC driver Putta Krishnaiah Goud (31) of Mahboobnagar was convicted for two years and a fine of Rs 1,000 imposed on him for his involvement in a fatal accident case. Krishnaiah Goud was driving a bus of Kollapur depot on 11 May 2017 when he while driving in a rash and negligent manner hit a motorcycle. Ambati Jangaiah (35) who was riding the motorcycle died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

The police had registered a case and arrested Krishnaiah Goud. The charge sheet was filed and the court after trail awarded jail term to Krishnaiah Goud.

In the second case, Pacharla Praveen Kumar (26), a resident of Amberpet, was convicted for one year and a fine of Rs 3,000 was imposed on him by the court. The court found him guilty of charges under 304(A) of IPC.

On 20 October 2016, Praveen who was driving a car in a rash and negligent manner and hit a scooty on which one Srinivas was going. Srinivas (45) sustained severe head injuries and two days later died in the hospital. The police registered a case and filed a chargesheet in the Principal Judicial First Class Magistrate Shadnagar Court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .