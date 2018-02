By | Published: 10:44 am 10:45 am

Hyderabad: Two persons died after the car they were traveling in rammed a median in Miyapur on past midnight on Monday.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1 am when the car containing two passengers hit the median at Allwyn X Roads.

“The two occupants present in the vehicle died on the spot. The bodies were shifted to Gandhi Hospital morgue for autopsy and the relatives were informed,” said D Appa Rao, Sub-Inspector, Miyapur.

A case was booked and investigation is on.