Two poachers arrested for killing antelopes in Warangal

Published: 2:02 am

Warangal Rural: The forest range office strike force and forest range office, Narsampet, arrested two poachers at Bandameedi Mamidi Thanda in Khanapur mandal in the district. Meat of two four-horned antelopes (Tetraceros quadricornis) was seized from them.

They registered a case under Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Sec 9, 29, 39, 50 and 55 and produced them before the JFM Magisterial Court.

District Forest Officer Purushotham said that the accused were identified as Banothu Ravi and Boda Seenu of Bandameedi Maamidi thanda village.

