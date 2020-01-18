Two posing as CBI officials arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:47 pm

Hyderabad: Two persons, who allegedly used a software to spoof the landline number of the country’s premier investigation agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and then posed as CBI officials to threaten and extort money from persons accused in CBI cases, finally landed in the CBI net on Saturday.

CBI officials said Y Manivardhan Reddy of Hyderabad and Selvam Ramaraj of Madurai in Tamil Nadu, had threatened and demanded bribes from various persons facing cases registered by Central law enforcement agencies including the CBI.

The two had contacted an accused in a CBI case pertaining to a bank fraud and demanded a huge amount in the name of senior CBI officials posted in New Delhi, officials said. For this, they allegedly used a software to spoof the landline number 011-24302700 of the CBI head office in New Delhi and made multiple calls to the accused on their mobile numbers, posing as senior CBI officers and demanding bribe.

On January 4, Reddy allegedly went to Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh and met an accused in a CBI case and demanded bribe. He also threatened him with dire consequences if the bribe was not handed over within two days.

The CBI officials carried out searches at five places, including two in Chennai, one each at Hyderabad, Madurai and Sivakasi, leading to recovery of several mobile phones, various incriminating WhatsApp communications and documents. Both Reddy and Ramaraj would be produced before court even as further investigation was on, officials added.

