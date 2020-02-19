Two property offenders arrested in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:25 am

Hyderabad: Two persons, who were allegedly involved in the theft of motorcycles, were arrested by the Commissioner’s Task Force (West) on Tuesday. The police recovered one motorcycle and two mobile phones from them. The arrested persons were identified as Shaik Aslam (19) and Naser Khan (19), both residents of Mallepally Habeebnagar. One of their associates, Sahil Fardeen Khan, of Mallepally was earlier arrested by the police.

The trio was involved in several property offences in different areas of the city. In the last month, they stole two motorcycles from the Market and Begumpet areas apart from stealing two mobile phones, Task Force DCP P Radha Kishan Rao said. The suspects along with the property were handed over to Market police for further action.

