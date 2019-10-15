Two property offenders detained in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat has issued orders detaining two property offenders under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

Of the two, A Naveen Kumar from Khammam was involved in six cases including the kidnap of a woman. He was earlier arrested by the Bowenpally police in 2017, but was out on bail till arrested recently. D Yadagiri from Vikarabad was an auto driver who was involved in 15 cases including robbery, burglary and theft. He was arrested by the Keesara police earlier this year.

The PD Act order was executed on the duo in the Central Prison at Cherlapally, where they are currently lodged.

