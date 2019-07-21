Two pumping units at Kannepally switched over to auto mode

By | Published: 12:16 am 12:18 am

Hyderabad: Automation process of eleven pumping units (40 MW capacity each) of the Kannepally pumphouse is in progress. Two of the pumping units were switched over to auto-mode during the last 24 hours.

One of them resumed operation late on Saturday night while another on Sunday. Both of them have been lifting about 2,600 cusecs of water each from Medigadda barrage and conveying water into the Annaram barrage through its 4.85-km stretch of gravity canal.

The Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) engineers are busy with the works intended to resume operation of nine more pumping units of Kannepally pumphouse in auto mode.

Once the operations of the pumping units are automated, it will help achieve a greater control over all its parameters of the system and increase the efficiency of their functioning.

Results of the automation approach will add to the ease of troubleshooting in maintaining the system, said officials. Medigadda barrage continued to receive about 9,000 cusecs from Pranahita river.

All the gates of the Medigadda barrage have been closed on Sunday for building its water levels adequately to facilitate simultaneous operations of eleven pumping units of the Kannepally pumphouse in a day or two. The present storage of water in Medigadda barrage is about seven tmcft.

The water storage in Annaram barrage is in the order of six tmcft. One of its eight pumping units is in operation for the past 24 hours lifting over 3,000 cusecs of water into the Sundilla barrage. The spread of backwaters in both Medigadda and Annaram barrages is covering over a stretch of 50 km in Godavari river.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .