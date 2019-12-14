Two red sanders smugglers caught in Hayathnagar

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team along with the Hayathnagar police busted an inter-State red sanders smuggling racket and arrested two persons on Friday. Officials seized 137 kg of red sander chips and a car, all put together worth Rs 7.2 lakh from them.

The arrested persons were R Uma Shankar (34), an event organiser from SRT Colony in Sanathnagar and a native of Prakasam district in Andhra Pradesh and C Ajith Kumar (26), a truck driver, also from Prakasam district. The kingpin, Kotesh from Andhra Pradesh, is absconding.

Uma Shankar and Ajith Kumar had transported the valuable wood from Kadapa district of AP and Komarolu, the border area of Nallamalla forest in Prakasam to customers in Hyderabad. According to the police, Uma Shankar got into the red sanders business for easy money with the help of one Rasool, a smuggler. Initially, after searching for prospective buyers on social networking sites, he supplied around 800 kg of red sanders wood to Narendra Kumawath of Jaipur in Rajasthan and Khurshid.

“They cheated him by evading the payment after collecting the material. Due to severe financial problems and incurring debt, Uma Shankar decided to smuggle red sanders with inspiration from Rasool, who was arrested in several cases by the police in Andhra Pradesh,” police said.

Accordingly, Uma Shankar met Kotesh, who arranged 137 kg of red sanders chips, each about two-and-a-half feet, from the Nallamala reserved forest area for a price of Rs 400 per kg.

“Uma Shanker collected the wood from him with the help of his associate Ajith Kumar. They loaded them in the dickey of the car and were transporting them for delivery in LB Nagar,” officials said, adding that based on a tip-off, they were caught.

Officials said the rare wood, grown mainly in the Palakonda and Seshachalam hills of Chittoor district of AP, is precious and has huge demand in East Asia, China and Myanmar, where they are used for woodcraft and in the making of traditional medicines. The AP government seizes several tons of these logs each year during combing operations. It later auctions the seized wood after getting permission from the Union government.

