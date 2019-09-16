Two responsible for boat tragedy detained in AP

By | Published: 10:26 pm

Rajahmundry: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Monday said that two people responsible for the Godavari boat tragedy were detained here.

Asserting that strict action would be taken against the culprits accountable for the mishap, Srinivas said: “We came to know that two persons related to the boat tragedy were detained. We will soon nab all the main culprits and strict action will be taken against them.”

“Be it officials, private persons or anybody, the Chief Minister has categorically ordered not to spare anyone in connection with the mishap,” added State Minister for Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education.

Directing National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Navy and ONGC helicopters to carry out the rescue operations on war-footing, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy had also announced Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia for the bereaved families. ANI

