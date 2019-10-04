Two road mishaps leave eight dead in erstwhile Warangal

By | Published: 8:41 pm

Warangal: Eight persons were killed and 10 were injured in two separate road accidents in erstwhile Warangal district on Friday.

Four persons died and six sustained injuries when two cars were involved in a head-on collision near Singarajupally-Banjara villages in Devaruppula mandal of Jangaon district. The deceased were identified as Kommu Krishna (32), Vorre Mahesh (26) of Peddamaduru village, Ch Mani Kumar (25), Boga Soma Narsaiah (43), all hailing from Weavers Colony in Jangaon.

While one of the six injured is undergoing treatment at Jangaon area hospital, the others were shifted to Hyderabad for better treatment. The injured are D Umesh, K Ashok and Ch Sandeep of Peddamaduru village and Boga Rohit, Boga Sudheer and Birru Rama Devi of Weavers Colony.

According to sources, Boga Soma Narasaiah was heading to Thorrur along with his relatives in his car, while Kommu Krishna along with his friends was on his way to Jangaon. In an attempt to avoid hitting a person on a moped near a petrol pump at Banjara, Soma Narsaiah rammed Kommu Krishna’s car. While Krishna and Mani Kumar died on the spot, Soma Narsaiah and Vorre Mahesh succumbed to injuries at the hospital. It is said that the person, Jakkula Ramulu, who was riding the moped came on to the road suddenly causing confusion.

In another incident, an ambulance was rammed by a car on the outskirts of Katakshapur village of Atmakur mandal in Warangal Rural district. Four persons, including an eight-month-old baby girl, died in the accident. Four others were injured. The deceased were identified as Banothu Sonal Naik (35), his wife Rajitha (30) and their eight-month-old daughter and another man aged around 35 years. The whereabouts of the four injured persons are yet to be known.

“They were in unconscious state. We could not find any identity cards with them. We are trying to get information through other sources,” said a police official. Sonal Naik was working as an accountant at the office of the Deputy District Medical and Health Officer, Eturunagaram.

According to East Zone DCP KR Nagarjun, the car in which Sonal Naik and others were travelling had first hit a car coming in the opposite direction and later rammed into police ambulance vehicle.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter