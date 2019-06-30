Two rowdy sheeters, whose kin vandalised PS, held in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:42 pm

Hyderabad: A history-sheeter, who was allegedly involved in an attempt to murder case, was arrested by the Habeebnagar police.

According to the police, Mohd Sameer, 26, an auto driver from Subhanpura in Nampally, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained at Habeebnagar police station, had threatened one Mohd Ghouse.

“On June 23, while Ghouse was on his way home, Sameer, along with others, took him to a graveyard and threatened him after picking up an argument for no reason. Later, they beat him with sticks due to which Ghouse sustained internal injuries,” said Station House Officer, Habeebnagar, T Amrutha Reddy.

On a complaint, the police registered a case against Sameer, who went absconding three days ago after being released from the police station on a personal bond.

The family members of Sameer on Friday night damaged furniture at the Habeebnagar police station after they could not find Sameer in the police station. Two cases were registered against them by the police in connection with the incident.

In a related case, the Habeebnagar police had arrested Mohd Kaleem, brother of Sameer, for allegedly possessing a dagger. According to the police, the police while patrolling spotted him standing near a hotel. “On frisking him, we found a dagger tucked in his waist,” said the SHO.

A rowdy-sheet is being maintained against Kaleem at the police station.