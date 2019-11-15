Two run over by truck on Karimnagar outskirts

By | Published: 3:00 pm

Karimnagar: Two motorcyclists were killed on the spot when an oncoming truck ran over their motorbike near Algunur on the outskirts of Karimnagar town. The truck was coming from Warangal side to Karimnagar, while the motorcyclists were going in the opposite direction when the truck ran over them.

The killed were identified as Chindam Sai Kiran and Sriramula Sai Krishna. The bodies have been shifted to the government hospital mortuary for autopsy. Both were residents of Karimnagar town.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter