Two sisters killed in accident in Adilabad

Adilabad: In a tragic incident, two sisters, both students of Diploma in Education course, were killed in a college bus and bike collision at Ravindranagar here on Monday.

Adilabad 1-town Inspector V Suresh said the deceased were Shaik Sajiya (18) and Shaik Sufia (19), daughters of Shabir, attender at District Institute of Education Training (DIET) and native of Khanapur in Adilabad town.

Sajiya suffered serious injuries when she and Sufia accidentally came under the wheels of the bus belonging to an educational institution at a curve after their brother Saleem lost control over the bike on which they were travelling, resulting in instantaneous death for the former. Sufia succumbed to serious injuries while undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Adilabad.

According to eye-witnesses, both girls were crushed by the bus when they fell from the two-wheeler. Adilabad 1-town Inspector V Suresh rushed to the spot and inquired about the accident. He said a case would be booked against the driver and investigation would be taken up based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s kin.

