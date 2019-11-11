Two spotted deer electrocuted in Medak

By | Published: 11:55 pm

Medak: Two spotted deer were electrocuted after they accidentally stepped on a live wire fence set up around a paddy field by a farmer in Medak Forest area on Sunday.

Following information, Forest Range Officer, Medak, M Bachi Reddy along with his staff inspected the site and found the two animals dead at the paddy field of one Mande Venkaiah (60) at Gajireddypally village of Ghanpur Mandal. When questioned, the farmer told the forest personnel he fenced his agriculture field to protect the crop from the wild animals. However, Divisional Forest Officer, Medak, M Padmajarani has said that her staff found enough evidence that the fencing was connected with electricity during nighttime. A case under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been filed against Venkaiah. The accused has been produced before Judicial First Class Magistrate, Medak on Monday. The court has remanded the accused for 15 days.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .