Two students end life in separate incidents in Hyderabad

Published: 11:28 pm

Hyderabad: Two students allegedly committed suicide over personal reasons at their hostels in separate incident,on Monday. At Medchal, a 19-year-old student pursuing an engineering course at CMR Technical Campus in Medchal was found hanging to the ceiling fan in her hostel room. According to the police, K Sirisha, a native of Khammam district was pursuing CSE first year course and staying in the college hostel.

On Monday evening around 5 pm, she was found hanging to the ceiling fan in her room by her friends. On being alerted, the Medchal police reached the spot who later registered a case and shifted the body to the Gandhi Hospital mortuary. The college management told the police that she might have ended her life due to personal reasons. The police are investigating.

In another incident, S Basavaraj (19) a native of Mahbubnagar and an engineering student at a private college in Guntapally in Abdullapurmet police station area was found hanging in the washroom of his hostel on Monday morning. The police quoted the family members of Basavaraj saying that he was unable to concentrate on his studies and had slipped into depression.

He might have ended his life over it. A case was registered by the police and the body shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary. After autopsy the body was handed over to the family members.

