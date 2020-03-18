Two students end lives in Hyderabad

By | Published: 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: Two students allegedly ended their lives in separate incidents in the city. A teen girl, who was depressed over not performing well in the intermediate examinations, allegedly hanged herself to death on Tuesday night. P Sai Veni (17) of Begumpet had appeared for the intermediate first year examination.

On Tuesday after returning home from the exam, Sai Veni went to her room and locked the door. Her parents knocked on the door in the night but did not get any reply.

“They broke open the door and found her hanging to the ceiling fan. They informed us she was depressed as she did not perform well in the examination and feared failure. She might have hanged herself due to it,” said the Begumpet police.

In the second incident, B Sneha (25), a graduation student, hanged herself at her house in Kulsumpura on Tuesday night.

According to the police, Sneha lived with her parents at their house in Jiyaguda. On Tuesday evening she went into the room and hanged herself. The police are trying to ascertain the reason behind her death.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter