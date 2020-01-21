Two students injured in school compound wall collapse in Nalgonda

By | Published: 9:17 pm

Nalgonda: Two students were seriously injured when the compound wall of their school collapsed on them at Vangamarthi village of Shaligowraram mandal in the district on Tuesday. The injured students were identified as Perikapa Shipla, a class III student and P Glory, a class II student of Government Primary High School of the village.

The two girls were playing near the compound wall, which was already damaged partially due to a lorry colliding into it earlier. The wall suddenly collapsed on them, causing grievous head injuries.

Sarpanch Vangamarthi Belli Laxmamma said the injured students were shifted to a hospital at Hyderabad for better treatment after being treated in a hospital at Nakrekal. The condition of the two students was said to be stable, he added.

