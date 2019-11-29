Two students killed in mishap in Hyderabad

By | Published: 9:55 am 10:15 am

Hyderabad: Two students of Narayana College died while six others were injured when an SUV went out of control and crashed into a PVNR Expressway pillar early on Friday.

The group of students of Narayana IIT College at Madhapur had come to Rajendarnagar to celebrate the birthday of a friend. While they were returning, the brakes of Tata Safari reportedly failed and the vehicle crashed into PVNR Expressway pillar number 221.

The deceased were identified as Tarun and Shashank. More details are awaited.

