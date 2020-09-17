Two swept away in stream in Sangareddy

Police and other officials fished out the bodies with the help of expert swimmers.

Sangareddy: Two persons were swept away in a stream that was in spate due to heavy rains at Satwar village of Zaheerabad Mandal on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Raju (40), a resident of Haddanur and Rajesh (40), a resident of Satwar.

Police and other officials fished out the bodies with the help of expert swimmers. Zaheerabad Police have registered a case.

