Hyderabad: Two techies held for assaulting police

By | Published: 12:56 am

Hyderabad: The Madhapur police arrested two software employees on charges of abusing and assaulting a police constable and a Home Guard on duty here on Saturday.

The arrested persons were identified as Varun Wadaygiri, 32, and Abhinash Prasad, 39, both residents of Kondapur and employees in two software firms.

According to the police, just after midnight, Ramesh, a constable and Mahboob, a Home Guard, were on their rounds as part of their night patrol. They found Holi Restaurant and Bar at Kothaguda opened beyond the permitted time and asked to close it.

“They were clicking pictures of the bar when Varun and Abhinash, both customers in the bar, started arguing with them. They were suspected to be in an inebriated condition. They abused and assaulted the police personnel,” police said.

Police booked a case against the duo and the bar’s management.