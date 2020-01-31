Two teenager girls missing in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:03 am

Hyderabad: Two teenagers went missing from Marredpally on Thursday. According to the police, the two were identified as Ch Glory (19) and Yerolla Keerthana (18), both staying at a hostel in Marredpally.

They were attending training at an institute affiliated to a corporate hospital at Secunderabad and were inmates of a shelter home run by an NGO on the city outskirts.

On Thursday, Glory and Keerthana left their hostel to attend classes at their institute. However they did not reach the institute. The management of the hostel informed the Marredpally police, who registered a case and are investigating.

